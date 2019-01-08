MK retain their Charles Allen Trophy

MMKAC came away with a good haul of honours from the annual Buckinghamshire Cross-Country Championships held in Hughenden Park, High Wycombe.

They comfortably retained the Charles Allen Trophy for the winning men’s team of six runners, placed second team in the under 13 boys, under 15 boys, under 17 men and under 13 girls races, third in the senior ladies and fourth in the under 15 girls events.

Ella Roche

Racing over an undulating 12km course the senior men had four finishers in the first ten. James Minter placed 4th, just down on the bronze medal, Tom Comerford closed in 5th with Tom Cuthbertson 6th and Elliot Hind 9th. The scoring six was completed by Ian Wood (17th) and Jeremy Vick (18th), Jeremy was 3rd M40. Next home came Steve Herring, 19th and first M50 to finish. Paul Mason was 1st M65.

Sadly the ladies were not at full strength team-wise but saw a superb gun to tape individual victory by Elle Roche around the 8km course finishing almost a minute ahead of the second placer. Debra Brent took the F55 honours with Diane Baldwin first F60 and this trio placed 3rd team. For the under 17 women (6km), Montana Edghill took silver and Imogen King bronze.

Callum Tripp won bronze leading the under 13 boys to second team (3km). Harry Totton placed 6th, Sam Oldroyd 10th and Elias Skaarup 22nd. The under 15 boys raced 4km for second team with the quartet of Alex Brent (11th), Aidan Murphy (13th), Zak Freeland (14th) and Ben Green (20th). Yet another second team position for the under 17 men (6km) – Robert Hickman (5th), Matthew Dicks (6th) Finlay Gibbs (10th) and Leo Freeland (12th).

Second also for the under 13girls (3km) team. with Millie Freeland 4th, Maddie Pearce 7th and Morenike Orimalade 12th. The under 15’s raced 4km placing 4th with April Barnes 13th, Sophie Stockton 17th and Paige Tiley 26th.

This weekend, apart from the fourth Chiltern Cross-County League match, MMKAC have two athletes on international duty. Jack Meijer (M20) competes for Great Britain in the Great Stirling International cross-country on Saturday whilst Rachel Robinson represents England in the annual Elgoibar International cross-country in Spain on Sunday. Seven Years ago, as an U20 she ran for England in Burgos, Spain, finishing 5th, and in the Lotto Cross Cup in Brussels, finishing 10th. This is her first senior vest.