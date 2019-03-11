MK runners racing under the Bucks banner

Milton Keynes boasted 20 athletes racing under the Buckinghamshire banner in the Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships at Loughborough.

Jack Meijer, back after representing England recently, was the best placed local runner, 31st in the under 20 men’s event over 8km.

Lara Bromilow led home the Bucks ladies team 14th overall, with 36th individual position.

The Bucks under 13 girls took the bronze medal with Maddie Pearce 72nd alongside three girls from Chiltern Harriers.

Imogen King placed 115th in the under 17 ladies who closed in 14th.

Callum Tripp placed 80th for the under 13 boys who finished eighth team whilst Matthew Dicks was second scorer (59th) for the under 17 men who placed 15th overall.

>> Six MMKAC runners competed in the London Big Half Marathon. Steve Herring led them home with another personal best of 74.13 and the first M50 to finish, 133rd overall from the field of 13,300.

Lara Bromilow, having run the day before at Loughborough, placed 25th lady with a time of 81.27 whilst Siobhan Dyer clocked 95.14 improving her PB by a minute, 195th lady over the line.

Gary Blaber placed 296th (78.43), Graham Hill finished 435th (81.26) and Matt Turner 985th (88.29).