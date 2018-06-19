Moyin does the sprint double as youngsters win Youth League

The MMKAC under 15 track and field team swept to the Midlands Premier(North East) Youth Development League title.

Having won both earlier matches at Milton Keynes and Coventry they travelled to Rugby for the third and final league match. They had to settle for second place behind Birchfield Harriers but were very comfortable league winners. They travel to Bristol in July for the Area Final.

For the under 13 girls a throws double came from Ayesha Jones winning the javelin with a huge throw and club record of 30m87 and the shot (8.33m) Hope Oguidi won the long jump (4.52m) and placed 2nd in the 70m hurdles. Hayley Dimond won the “B” hurdles (12.9).

In the under 15 girls events, Moyin Aduyemi won both the 100m and 200m, a feat she had produced in the two previous matches. On the day Zaria Mmanga won the “B” 100 and 200. Lara Moffat threw the hammer 46.34m for victory as did Eva Durand in the javelin (31.35m). Asher Cliff-Afemari won the “B” 75m hurdles and took 2nd places in the long jump (4.59m) and high jump (1.43m). Good points were scored in the 300m as Sara Diaz De La Fuente placed 2nd in the “A” race (43.2) and Charlotte Underwood won the “B” race (43.4).

For the under 15 boys Tim Penley pole vaulted 3.00m for 2nd and then won the javelin, throwing 35.14m. Ayoyinka Adelowo won the 80m hurdles in 12.6 whilst Rhys Jordan won the “B” hammer(20.34m) and competed in the long and high jump events. Torston Hansen placed 3rd in the discus and contested both the 80m hurdles and javelin.

Kobe Sinclair-Linton won the under 13 boys 75m hurdles in 13.5 whilst D’mitri Varlack won the “B” 100m and long jump. In a tough 150