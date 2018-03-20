Muddy work for MMKAC in cross-country

Over two weekends a number of MMKAC younger athletes represented their county at both club and school level.

Firstly the annual Inter Counties Cross-Country Championships were held at Prestwold Hall, near Loughborough. The melting snow and overnight rain turned the courses into an absolute quagmire. The under 17 men raced over 6km and saw Jack Meijer place 22nd and Finlay Gibbs 26th to help Buckinghamshire to a creditable 12th position in the team race won by the North East from 41 teams closing in.

Finlay Gibbs

James Minter represented Northants Schools in the under 20 mens race (8km) finishing 28th. Jack had qualified to compete in the UK Cross Challenge based on five races run during the season, this was the final race and he was awarded the bronze medal in his age group behind athletes from the North East and Cambridgeshire.

Next weekend this trio were again representing their respective Counties but as part of the English Schools Cross-Country Championships held at Temple Newsam Park, Leeds. Jack had a superb run in the Senior Boys race finishing 10th from a field of some 300. James placed 35th for Northants. Finlay competed in the Intermediate Boys race, an excellent 25th and leading Buckinghamshire to 4th team position.

As a contrast to the mud and rain, three of the club’s veteran athletes came away with medals from the British Masters Indoor Championships held at Lee Valley. John Skelton took the M65 gold medal in the 3000m with a time of 10.35.77, a club age group record. AND the third best time ever in the UK all-time rankings!

Paul Canning won bronze in the M50 triple jump with a club record of 9.93m. He was just out of the medals in the 200m (25.53/4th) and 400m (5th/61.70).

Jack Meijer

Bunt Scott(M65) placed fourth in the shot throwing 9.94m for yet another age group record. Bunt was more in his element in the outdoor throws winning gold in the M65 Hammer (36.17m) and taking silver in the Discus (36.43m), Javelin (32.44m) and Weight (11.93m).