National finals await MK youngsters after Bristol league meeting

The Marshall Milton Keynes AC under13/15 young athletes team were narrowly beaten by Cardiff in the Youth Development League Midlands Regional final at Bristol.

However the top two both qualify for the National finals being held at Bedford on 8th September. Great credit to team managers Alanah Slater and Nigel Jordan for guiding the team towards their first ever National final.

With a virtual full strength team MMKAC and Cardiff battled it out with the Welsh club just pulling away in the latter stages. The under 15 girls were the most successful age group. Here Moyin Oduyemi and Deborah Lago won both respective “A” and “B” string 100 and 200m races as well as being part of the winning 4 x 100m relay team. Charlotte Underwood won the 800m and the “B” 300m. Lara Moffat not surprisingly won the hammer and scored good points in the shot, discus and javelin. Eva Durand won her speciality, the javelin.

For the under 13 girls Ayesha Jones again improved her club javelin record, on this occasion adding 37cm to a new best of 31.24m. Along with Elizabeth Tchuimeni the duo won both shot competitions. Whilst another sprint double came in the 150m races from Victorious Ezeh and Laura Chalmers

A 75m hurdles double came from Edward Barber and Kobe Sinclair Linton in the opening under 13 boys events. Edward, along with Daniel Ayodeke the won both long jump event. Jamie Penley won the javelin throwing 29.60m and Harry Totton the “B” string 1500m.

Shawn Ampofo and Rhys Thomas Jordan won the under 15 boys long jump events. George Ho and Chad Wilson contested both sprints and the relays, best performances in the 200m, George third and Chad second in their races.