New record for Carr on the international stage

Ebony Carr set a new personal best over 100m and the second fastest time for a GB U20 as she took the silver medal in Belgium at the weekend.

The Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club sprinter ran 11.72s to take second in Oordegem - the second fastest U20 time for a GB sprinter this summer.

But her influence was missed back on home soil as a depleted MMKAC squad had to settle for fifth place in the second round of the U17/20 Youth Development League in Nottingham.

Amongst their highlights there was a club record from Imogen King winning the F17 1500m steeplechase improving her PB from 5.32.9 to a club record of 5.19.6.

In the M17 hammer event James Ericsson-Nicholls threw a PB and winning throw of 59.28m to go second in the club all-time rankings. He will be aiming to better 60m in his chase for the club record of 61.82 set nine years ago.

Good wins came from Sam Featherstone in the M20 high jump (1.85m) whilst in the 2km steeplechase James Minter ran the seventh best club time of 6.31.8 for second position with Ewan Forsythe winning the “B” string.

A fine double in the F20 ladies 800m from Sophie Botham (2.21.0) and a “B” string win from Tia Sinclair-Linton.

In the F17 events Deanna Clarke won the 300m hyurdles in 47.0.

Elsewhere, Eva Durand broke her under 15 girls javelin record with a throw of 38.98m to finish second at the Loughborough Javelin Festival.

She added 1.78m to the record set in Cardiff last year.

Six men and two ladies finish in the sharp end (some 4 per cent) of this race. From the field of 14465 they were in the top 600. Paul Mizon placed 113th (32.57). James Tuttle 155th (33.40), Jamie Seddon 186th (34.11), Personal bests then from Tom Cuthbertson, 219th (34.35) and Rachel Robinson 323rd (35.59). Gary Blaber ran 36.58 (428th), Tom Hayman 37.44 (502nd) and Lara Bromilow 592nd with 38.32.

Competing at Rugby, Steve Tuttle finished second in the annual six mile road race with a time of 31.28. Matt Clarke placed 23rd and 5th M40 with 35.23. Andrew Kirschner was 33rd in 36.21 from a field of over 350 runners.