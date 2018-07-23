Olympic hero Rutherford calls time on his long jump career

Greg Rutherford has bowed out of long jumping after he announced he would not be defending his European title later this year.

The Olympic hero had planned on defending his title as a swansong in Berlin later this year. But injury, which has plighted his career, admitted he still can't jump properly after finishing just ninth in Sunday's Anniversary Games.

"I can't train properly," he said. "It is not feasible for me to go (to the European Championships) and win so let's get rid of that idea."

Rutherford could only jump 7.55m in London on Sunday - nearly a metre off his personal best, the current British record. At the stadium which made him a household name back in 2012, Rutherford ended his long jump career.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my career. I'm incredibly lucky," said Rutherford.

"Athletes don't get the chance to say goodbye and I did today. I wish I could keep going but my body won't let me.

"If you had said 10 years ago that I would have the career I have had I wouldn't have believed you.

"Jess Ennis-Hill and Mo Farah were always going to be the superstars, I had to hang onto their coat-tails as much as I could.

"I had my moment and I had to capitalise to create a life for myself and my family."

While his track and field career may be over, Rutherford is keen to get into television work, having worked as a pundit for Eurosport, but hasn't ruled out a sporting return either in track cycling.

He added: "I'm 31, which is old in long jump terms but not others. "The bike is something I am talking about. I'm not saying that I am moving to track cycling and will be world class but I want to try it and see what happens.

"I am going up to Manchester for testing in the next few weeks."