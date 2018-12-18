Personal best times tumble across the various disciplines

MMKAC members were involved in three different disciplines over the weekend - road racing, track and indoor athletics.

Ethan Wilthshire set a personal best for 60m in the Middlesex University meeting at the Lee Valley indoor centre. He won his heat of the U20 in a PB of 7.09 and then improved to 7.06 for fifth in the final. Isobel Bach (F20) high jumped 1.45m and in the 60m set a PB of 8.50, second in her heat and then clocked 8.46 for fourth in the final.

In very cold and windy conditions Liam Smith ran a PB of 15,32.67 over 5000m at Battersea Park, London.

More personal bests came in the Telford 10km. James Tuttle led them home in 106th with a PB of 32.24 and third fastest for MMKAC this year. Tom Comerford closed in 111th (32.28) before PBs for Graham Smith (117th/32.34) and Tom Cuthbertson (142nd/33.01).

Alice Ritchie ran a PB of 39.25, with Diane Baldwin placed first F60 lady (43.42), Diane Farmer fourth F55 (46.12) and Nigel Farmer completed the squad running 52.38