Presswell improves her MMKAC hammer record as PBs tumble

Hammer star Kayleigh Presswell took advantage of an early season throws meet at Loughborough to improve her club hammer record.

The MMKAC athlete threw the 4kg implement 59m41 to add 3cm to her best.

Kayleigh has been peppering the 60m barrier for the last year and may well come when MMKAC host the opening Southern League match at Stantonbury on Saturday April 14.

A number of athletes competed in horrendous conditions at Welwyn Garden City on Good Friday.

However the incessant rain did not deter them as ten personal bests were set.

These included 1500m times of 4.29.5 by Leo Freeland (M17), 4.36.7 by Joshua Usteran-Anderegg (M20), 5.21.2 by Zak Freeland (M15), 5.26.0 by Harry Totton (M13), 5.38.5 by Harris Kentish (M13), 5.49.8 by Maddie Pearce (F13) and 6.36.3 by Jessica Tite (F13).

Page Barnes threw the hammer 41.77 for a useful early season distance.

At the other end of the age scale Sheila Rose (F50) competed in the Great Barrow Challenge (Bury St Edmunds) and ran back to back marathons in 5:01.50 and 5:12.14.

At the Maidenhead 10, Gary Blaber finished 65th in 59.39 and Andrew Wasdell 136th in 63.49 from a field of over 1200.