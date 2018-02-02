Record finish for MMKAC in Cross Country champs

The senior men’s team from MMKAC recorded their best ever finish of 12th in the South of England Cross Country Championships.

There were 10 athletes from Milton Keynes competing in Stanmer Park, just north of Brighton, with a total of 400 athletes taking on the hilly, muddy course. They were led out by the women’s team in the morning.

Steve Tuttle led the team home in 28th, with his brother James in the top 100, 82nd. There was some good packing as Tom Cuthbertson, in his debut at this level, placed 201st, chased by Mark Palser (229th), Steve Herring (244th) and Jeremy Vick (290th).

Stephen Granger-Bevan also made his debut at these Championships placing 413th.

Lara Bromilow finished 26th, while Rachel Robinson continues to find her form, placing 36th, the second best for a MMKAC lady on this course.

Debra Brent made an encouraging debut on this course 209th but sadly the trio did not have a fourth runner to complete a full team.