Record times set around London by Redway Runners

The Redway Runners were out in force for the London Marathon, with nearly 60 green vests taking to the streets of the capital.

On what was one of the hottest London Marathons on record, 59 Redway Runners completed the 26.2 mile course

Martin and Sarah Lawrence

Despite the heat personal records were set by many runners on the flat course. Notable achievements included a 3:21:00 finish by Jen Sangster, 3:32:47 PB by Katie Tucker and a 3:49:55 finish by Marice O’Connell in the 65-69 age group.

Martin Lawrence, club chairman, completed the marathon in celebration of his 60th birthday and was fortunate enough to run part of the course with his daughter Sarah Lawrence. Martin said: “The support around the course was fantastic, especially seeing so many fellow Redway Runners taking the time to travel down to London. The general feeling between the runners was that it was brutal running conditions and fantastic that all Redway Runners finished on such a challenging day.”

Many runners described the day as one of the hardest races they had run. Katie Tucker said: “I saw many runners suffer and even collapse. It was the hardest race I’ve ever experienced. A race to remember though!”

Redway Runners is an inclusive running club based in Milton Keynes, with over 1000 members and sessions every day of the week. The club runs the Zero to Hero marathon programme yearly and encourages both new runners and potential mentors alike to get involved.

