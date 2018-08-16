Records tumble as athletes aim for new bests

Tom Curthbertson was the star of the show as he took 22 seconds off his 5km personal best at the inaugural MK5000 PB Special.

Cuthbertson came second with 15.48.35 whilst, in the same race, Jonathan Peters placed 8th clipping 16-secs of his PB clocking 16.06.67. Other PB’s came from Chris Finister (17.28.08), Andrew Kirschner (17.31.94) and Simon Kirschner-Heavens (18.32.06).

More than 60 per cent of the athletes competing on the day recorded new personal bests.

The day was highlighted by two British Milers Club “Gold Standard” 5,000m races where most of the attention went to the ladies race featuring three Great Britain internationals.

As the rain fell, Jessica Judd (Blackburn) clocked 15.37.23, while in the men’s race, Jack Crabtree(Shaftesbury/Barnet) sprinted away from the field on the last lap to win with a PB of 14.07.74.