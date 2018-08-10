Redway Runners dig deep for hospital charity

Representatives from Redway Runners presented Milton Keynes Hospital Charity- Cancer Services Department with a cheque for the money raised by Redway Runners in 2017/18 at the annual Beat the Barge

A cheque for £12,293.10 was presented to Charlotte Jelley of MKHC by Mike Webber, with the helping hands of Martin Lawrence (Chairman) and Jonathan Clements (event manager and Redway Runner).

Mike Webber said: "So proud to have handed over a cheque to my nominated charity, Milton Keynes Hospital Charity - Cancer Services Department, for over £12,000 on behalf of my fantastic running club, Redway Runners.

"Thank you to each and every member at the club who helped to raise such an astounding amount. Hopefully it will help to improve an already fantastic service provided by the Cancer Services Department and help local people in a similar position to me, who depend on the service."

The money was raised throughout the year by club members with activities such as a virtual run, Christmas raffle and the Furzton Relay. In addition, several club members raised further money for MKHC by completing running events and challenges.

Over the six years that the club has had a Charity of the Year, their runners have raised over £35,000 for local charities.

Redway Runners are an inclusive running club with runs daily across Milton Keynes. For more information on joining the club, visit www.redwayrunners.com