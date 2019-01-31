Robinson pipped on the line in Cross-Country Championships

Rachel Robinson two weeks after her senior international cross-country debut ran to an impressive sixth place in the South of England Cross-Country Championships at Parliament Hill.

Rachel went into the final lap in fifth place, but was caught right on the finish line by Lauren Deadman of Havering, both recording 28.00mins.

Dan Woodgate

Lara Bromilow also put in a really fine performance, 28th from the 700 strong field, just a few places down on her best-ever. Debra Brent finished halfway through the field (361st) but sadly the MMKAC ladies did not have anyone else competing on the day to deny then a team position.

The senior men(over 1100 runners), raced over a three lap 15km course, finished 16thh in the team event from almost 80 clubs. This was their second best-ever team finish and was spear-headed by two superb runs from Dan Woodgate (56th) and Elliott Hind (62nd), the sixth and seventh best respective all-time placings by MK runners. Paul Mizon placed 138th, Ian Wood 212th, Stephen Young, in his debut (295th) and Jeremy Vick (322nd) to complete the scoring team. Paul Mason, an M65 ran steadily to finish 1036th.

Best performances from the younger age groups saw Callum Tripp 45th in the under 13 boys 4km event, whilst for the under 17men (6km) Finlay Gibbs and Matthew Dicks had another close duel, 32nd and 40th respectively.