Rutherford announces his return to competition in Glasgow

Greg Rutherford will return to competition later this month after announcing he'd be jumping in the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Scotland.

The former Olympic champion has been out of action since June last year through injury, and confirmed he'd be missing out on the Commonwealth Games in April.

However, he confirmed on Wednesday that he will be jumping at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow on Sunday February 25.

He said: “I’ve missed competing so much, so to be able to confirm my attendance at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow on February 25 is really exciting, especially as it will be my first time back in Scotland since Glasgow 2014.

“I know that with Jarrion (Lawson) and Ruswahl (Samaai) in the field the competition will be tough, but it’ll be a great challenge in order to test my current form as I continue to build towards getting back to my best. It’s great to be back on track and training well, so I’m relishing mixing it with the best long jumpers in the world once again.”