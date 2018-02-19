Rutherford claims British Indoor title on his long jump return

Greg Rutherford wasted no time finding his stride on the runway as he won the British Indoor Championships in his first competitive action for eight months.

Donning the black and orange of Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club in Birmingham, Rutherford leapt 7.80m with his opening jump - enough to claim the gold medal.

He is looking to compete in Glasgow next week and could aim for the World Indoor Championships being held in Birmingham in early March. As host country Greg could compete for Great Britain even if he does not make the qualifying distance of 8.19m

Fellow MMKAC athlete Ebony Carr competed in the ladies 60m. She ran 7.60 in heat to qualify for the semi-finals. Despite running 7.57 (just off her PB of 7.55) placing fifth but not fast enough to make the final. Maxwell Brown clocked 7.06 in his 60m heat but could not make the semis.

Chuko Cribb placed 6th in the triple jump final clearing 14.75m, just 23cm off his indoor personal best.

James Frith competed at Holbeach, Lincs and threw the M17 shot 11.90m, fifth best on the club all-time rankings.