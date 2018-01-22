Rutherford will not defend his Commonwealth title in Australia

Injury has prevented Greg Rutherford from defending his long jump Commonwealth championship.

The former Olympic champion once held all four major long jump titles (Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth) but hasn't jumped competitively since last June.

As a result, he won't be defending the title he won in Glasgow in 2014 at the Gold Coast, Australia, in April.

“Withdrawing from Team England is not a decision that’s been easy for me to make," Rutherford said. "However, in previous years I’ve attended major championships without a good training block behind me and my performance has suffered as a result.

“I really would have loved to have been involved with the team. The Commonwealth Games have been brilliant over the years for me and my two medals from three Games have been highlights for me.

“I am planning on easing myself back into competition, possibly indoors, and then building to the summer season.

“I want to wish the team all the very best out in Australia.”