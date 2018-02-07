Seddon leads MMKAC to another victory in Watford

Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club have another trophy for their cabinet after taking victory in the Watford Half Marathon team race.

Of almost 1,900 finishers, MMKAC boasted three of their scorers in the top 38 to claim the title.

Jamie Seddon led them home in 7th place with a personal best of 72.09, a minute better than his previous best set at Reading last year.

Dan Webber placed 20th in 77.25 and third M40 to finish with David Moody, third scorer, 38th with 79.23 for another PB. They beat Fulham Running Club by just three points with St Albans in third place.

Just off this trio came Tom Hayman, 45th in 79.58. Andrew Wasdell placed 106th (85.00) and PBs from Russell Rose in 215th (89.12) and Matt Turner in 451st (98.08).

>> New signing Elliot Hind made his club debut at the Alsager (Staffordshire) 5 miles road race finishing 15th in 26.16 with Graham Jones just two places down 17th with 26.21, both excellent early-season times and from a field of over 900 runners.