Seddon narrowly misses his PB on Boxing Day

Two Boxing Day races saw Jamie Seddon place fourth in the annual Aylesbury 5km race with a time of 16.53, just 5-seconds off his PB.

Further north, Alex Knowles ran in the Leyland (Lancs) 10km race taking the F50 prize with a time of 45.06.

Christmas Eve saw the third race in the Enigma “Christmas Cracker Marathon” series. Held around Furzton Lake, Paul Sutherland took third place with a time of 3:24.53.

Russell Rose closed in 10th with 3:34.57 with his wife Sheila, coming home 30th (4:54.27).

Five days earlier Paul ran in the opening race of this series and finished 2nd clocking 3:28.05 at Caldecotte Lake. Two days moving to Willen Lake where he placed 3rd recording 3:27.22.

Good results from the Ely 10km held on New Years Eve. Mark Ryall finished 4th in 33.54, Linsey Ryall was 3rd F35 in 42.04 and Diane Baldwin was 1st F60 with 48.16.