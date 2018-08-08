Seniors qualify as John just misses new record

Milton Keynes’ senior men were comfortable winners of their group after they made home advantage count in the Eastern Masters Central Division track and field league.

Winning on the night ahead of Bedford, they automatically qualify for the League final to be held in MK next month. The ladies finished second on the night and second overall to Fairlands Valley Spartans from Stevenage. Unofficially they too have made the final.

There were two events where the MK men won all three age groups. Firstly in the 200m, Panos Ioannou( 24.5), Kerry Courteney-Robin (26.9) and John Browne (27.3) won the M35, M45 and M55 age groups respectively.

The same happened in the discus throw from the trio of Andrew Sinclair-Linton (35.83m), Mark Featherstone (35.09m) and Bunt Scott (28.16).

For the ladies Emma Beales threw the discus 40.90m and the javelin (23.83m) to win the relative F35 age group events. Diane Baldwin won the F60 200m (40.6) and the mile in 6.52.9.

The highlight of the evening was an attempt by John Skelton to break the UK M65 one mile record. He had organised a number of club colleagues to assist as pacemakers; the record stood at 5.27.8.

At halfway (two laps) he was inside schedule but lap three saw them slip away slightly and although John put in a lung-bursting sprint finish his time of 5.30.1 was just 2.3 seconds off the record.

John will competing in the European Masters Championships in Spain next month and will be hoping to come back with M65 gold for the 1500m.