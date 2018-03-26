Skelton adds Madrid Masters title to his collection

After winning the M65 European Masters outdoor 1,500m and 5,000m titles in Denmark last August, John Skelton continued his international success by winning the M65 indoor 3,000m title in Madrid.

Around the 15 circuits of the 200m track he took the lead after five laps. His main opponent, Luis Otera (Spain) came back at him with two laps remaining but John took the initiative and sprinted away to victory in a time of 10.41.76. Otero took silver (10.46.84) as David Oxland made it two Brits on the podium with the bronze medal (10.52.64).

Back home on the roads Eliot Hind and Jamie Seddon took the second and third places at the Bedford 20 mile race, Eliot recording 2:00.34 and Jamie 2:01.24, both just short of their PBs. Graham Hill placed 157th (2:45.13) from a field of over 850 finishers.

Four athletes competed in an early season track & field meeting at Sandy, Bedfordshire. In the under 17’s hammer Jasmine Trapnell threw 46.66m and James Ericsson-Nicholls 52.12m. Tamzin Hill long jumped 4.58m. Finally Bunt Scott (M65) competed in the shot (9.17m), discus (34.20m) and threw 34.05m in the hammer.

There were 17 local youngsters representing Milton Keynes Schools in the annual National Primary Schools cross-Country Final held at Prestwold Hall, near Loughborough, Leicestershire. Best performance came from Sonja De Koning, 17th in the Year 7 race with Morenike 90th and Millie Freeland 99th. Sam Oldroyd placed 39th in the Year 6 boys race and Madeline Pearce 70th in the Year 6 girls event.