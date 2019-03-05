Sprinter Wiltshire takes indoor silver

Ethan Wiltshire
Ethan Wiltshire

Ethan Wiltshire claimed the silver medal in the England Athletics U20 Indoor Championships at Sheffield.

Competing in the U20 Men’s 60m, he won his heat and semi-final in 7.00 and 6.97 seconds respectively. In the final he improved lifetime best by 0.02 seconds to win the silver medal in 6.92 seconds. Ethan has improved a 2018 best of 7.06 to 6.92.

As such he was then selected for the England U20 team to compete in the Welsh International Games on Cardiff. Here he was a very close third with a time of 6.95, just 3/100th from his PB a week earlier.

On the roads Paul Mizon placed 4th in the Cambridge Half Marathon with a PB of 69.30 and moving himself up from 17th to eighth in the club all-time rankings.