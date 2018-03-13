Strong finishes for Redway Runners in MK Festival of Running

An amazing 319 Redway Runners proudly took part in the MK Festival of Running.

There was the usual mix of experienced, social and novice runners who all put a great deal of effort into their preparations. Among the most notable achievements were: 20 miles – Dan Hippey 24th overall, Jen Sangster 10th lady and Maurice O’Connell 2nd M60. Half marathon – Paul Barnes 63rd overall, Devon Byrne 17th lady, Rachel Edwards 2nd F45 and Ros Crawley 3rd F55. 10k -Ben Fairhall 4th overall, Katie Tucker 2nd lady overall, John Loxley 1st M50, Derek Slann 2nd M60, Caroline Beechey 2nd F55 and Alasdair MacIver 2nd M70.

Special mention to novice Redway Runner Becky Shraga who ran for “The Stroke Association” in the 2nd of a target 12 half marathons in 2018.

New members of any ability are more than welcome – www.redwayrunners.com for more information.