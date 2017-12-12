Strong runs from MK athletes in Cross Country Championships

Ten MMKAC athletes represented Buckinghamshire in the annual South of England Cross-Country Championships held at Oxford.

There was a great run from Jack Meijer in the Under 17 men’s race whilst the Bucks Under 13 girls won their team race.

Imogen King

Jack was in with a top class age group as the Under 17 men raced over 5km claimed Always with the leading pack but had to settle for the bronze medal in the sprint for the finish. Finlay Gibbs placed 43rd and the team placed 10th. Sonja de Koning closed in 23rd for the Under 13 girls competing over 3km and was the fourth scorer for the County team that took team gold.

Bucks took 5th place in the Under 15 boys (4km) with Leo Freeland fourth score r(50th) and Aidan Murphy 96th. Imogen King was 53rd for the Under 15 girls (4km) and Callum Tripp 83rd for the Under 13 boys (3km). Montana Edghill led home the Under 17 ladies (5km) whilst there were two senior ladies racing over 6km. Bucks closed in 7th with Lara Bromilow, 21st and Ashley Berry 50th.

Lara then ran again on Sunday and was first female in the snowy Regents Park 10km with a time of 41.28

Bunt Scott won the M65 age group in the Midland Masters Christmas Throws Pentathlon at Derby. All his five throws – hammer (34.60m), discus (35.35m), javelin (25.34m), shot (9.35m) and weight (11.83m) were better than the second place competitor as he amassed 3,094pts.