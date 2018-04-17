Strong start to the outdoor season for MMKAC

MMKAC opened their track and field season at Stantonbury with a Division One fixture in the Southern Athletics League.

City of Norwich won on the day with MMKAC runners-up, Bedford third and Stevenage & North Herts in fourth position.

Laura Zialor

Individual head-liners were Laura Zialor and Emma Beardmore winning three events each. Laura took the female athlete of the match award with her triple jump (12m02) but also won the long jump(5m22) and high jump (1m65). Emma won three of her four throws – hammer (48m71), shot (11m25) and “B” discus (39.09m).

Individual highlight for the men was an impressive double by Steve Tuttle. Firstly winning the 5000m (15.19.12) and an hour later winning the 2km steeplechase (6.27.10).

The men got off to a great start in the sprints, Dickson Kusi winning the 100m (11.30) and Kwame Twumasi-Taiiah the 200m (22.87). Even better in the 400m with an “A” & “B” double from Gareth Davies (51.02) and Jack Meijer (53.67). Sam Winters made a welcome return to the team, placing 2nd in the 800m(1.58.78) with Graham Jones (2.02.21) winning the “B” event. Then another double from Liam Smith (4.08.96) and Ewen Forsythe in the 1500m. Backing up the 5000m win from Steve Tuttle saw Paul Mizen (15.56.97) win the “B” race.

In the field Lewis Barnes worked hard in all four throws, winning the “B” hammer with a distance of 33m20 and then 2nd places in the shot and discus and 3rd in the javelin. Newcomer Jayden Courtenay-Robin took 3rd in the triple jump (12m30) and 4th in the long jump (5m80). In the high jump Sam Featherstone leapt 1m85 for 3rd “A” with Robert Lewis winning the “B” clearing 1m80.

For the ladies Paige Barnes won the “B” hammer (41m86) and threw the shot 7m11 for 2nd place. Emma Beales won the “A” discus throwing 39m47. On the track Katie James won a hard fought 400m (60.07) and placed 3rd in the 200m (27.47). Elle Roche had a good win in the 1500m (4.50.24).

The match finished on a high for the men’s team winning both the 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m relays.