Success on the roads and in the mud for MMKAC

Paul Mizon won the Cambridge Town and Gown 10km from a field of 2017 with a personal best time of 31.38, smashing his previous best of 32.50 and moves him up to number six in the club all-time 10km rankings.

There were 26 Mk runners competing in the annual Ampthill Trophy Cross Country Meeting. From the junior section there were three outright age group winners, three silver medallists and three bronze medals.

Montana Edghill win the F17 race whilst Millie Freeland and Maddy Pearce placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in the F13 race. The squad was completed by Lizzie Garner (5th), Alice O’Leary (9th), Amy Wooton (11th) and Jessica Tite (12th). And then a bronze medal for Sophia Chapman in the F11 race.

Two age group winners in the young men’s events. Jamie Darcy won the M15’s with Zac Freeland 5th and Alex Brent 6th. A 1-2-3 came from the M17’s as Robert Hickman took gold ahead of Leo Freeland and Matthew Dicks. Peter Hickman crossed the line 4th and Will Reynolds 7th. For the M13’s Harry Totton placed 2nd and Elias Skaarup 4th. Finally in the M11 race Sam Wood placed 8th and William Totton 10th.

The seniors raced over a very undulating 10km where Jeremy Vick finished 4th overall and took the M40 prize. Matt Clark closed in 9th (5th M40). Debra Brent was 20th female and first F55 to finish. Back with the men, Martin Brent (M50) placed 47th, Ben Miller (M40) 72nd and Tim Pearce (m45). 75th.