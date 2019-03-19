Thousands hit the streets for Festival of Running

More than 4,000 runners took to the streets as part of Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club’s Festival of Running.

Locally two MMKAC ladies stole the show with Elle Roche first lady in the 10km race and Lara Bromilow third lady in the 20-mile race, both setting personal bests for the distances. The 20-miler started first from just south of the Xscape in CMK.

Elle Roche

Dan Webber placed fourth from the the field of over 900 with a time of 2hrs01.07, just 30 seconds off his PB. Lara was next home, 30th overall (third lady) in 2:12.56 which lifts her up to fourth from seventh in the all-time rankings. David Moody clocked 2:15.27 for 40th position followed by Tom Hayman (2:17.22), Ross Wood (2:19.07) and Ian Pheasey (2:21.38).

The 10km race saw over 1,200 finishers. Elle Roche came sixth overall with 37.37 just ahead of Chad Lambert (38.35) with Mark Dowson 25th (41.46).

Ian Wood (77.55) placed fourth leading home the locals in the half marathon which saw nearly 1200 finishers. Inside 90 mins were Herbie Hopkins (82.13), Andrew Kirschner (84.54), Devon Harford (85.48), Ian Lamb (88.16) and Andrew Wasdell (88.53). Mel Wood, in her debut at this distance placed fourth lady with 90.52.

Many of the club’s younger runners contested the 5km race. Alex Brent placed fifth (18.31) ahead of Harry Totton (19.17) and Zac Freeland (19.23), eighth and ninth finishers. Ethan Murrill clocked 20.57, Joe Barber (21.55), Edward Barber (22.20). Alice O’Leary was their first female young athlete recording 22.54.