Throwing the distance at Hammer Circle Reunion

Four MMKAC athletes recently attended the Hammer Circle Reunion in Hull with two days of competition.

Kayleigh Presswell had the best female throw of the weekend with 58.54m, just 3m away from her club record of 61.64m.

Lara Moffat was awarded the Paul Dickinson salver for the longest throw of the year achieved by an Under 15 Girl – Lara recorded 53.14m to win the England Athletics Championship and heads the UK rankings.

Jasmine Trapnell threw the under 17 Ladies hammer 50.28m to place third on the day. Jasmine’s effort was just short of her personal best, which currently stands at 50.96m.

James Ericsson-Nicholls threw the under 20 men’s hammer 59.28m to also place third in his age group and just over metre short of his PB(60.63m).

Finally Kayleigh and James both set PB’s for the heavy hammer(9.08kg) throwing 18.89m and 17.99m respectively.