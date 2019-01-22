Triple jump silver for Zialor

Ten MMKAC athletes competed in the South of England Senior/Under 20 Indoor Championships at the Lee Valley Centre.

Best performances came in the field events, none more so than Laura Zialor winning the silver medal in the senior women’s triple jump with a leap of 12.42m just 8cm off the winning jump of 12.50m

Robert Lewis leapt 1.90m for fourth place in the senior high jump, Chuko Cribb placed fifth in the triple jump with 15m01 and Sam Featherstone took seventh in the under 20 high jump (1.80m).

On the track Ethan Wiltshire sped through the heats and semi-final of the under 20men 60m in 6.98 but had to settle for 5th in a very close final recording 7.00. David Boakye set a PB of 7.13 in the same event but an improvement to 7.12 in the semi-final was not fast enough to make it through.

In the 200m races Aaron Adom and Tyrell Dankwa ran 22.81 and 24.16 respectively whilst in the ladies event Katie James qualified for the semi-finals with 26.52 and then placed fifth here with 26.55 Finally Rachel Oderinde clocked a PB of 7.90 in the ladies 60m heats.