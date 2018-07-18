Tuttle dominates road series to claim the win

A near record field of 472 finished the 35th annual Milton Keynes 10km road race.

On the night Jamie Seddon was a close third in 32.46 with Steve Tuttle sixth (33.16), Paul Mizon eighth (33.39) and Tom Cuthbertson ninth (43.32). Not surprisingly this quartet won the team prize.

Age group wins came from Lara Bromilow (F35), with a PB of 37.21 and Diane Baldwin(F60) in 46.04. Second age group places to Jamie Seddon (MS). Ian Van Lokven (M55/38.51) and David Newens (M70/48.39) whilst Julie Jones placed third F50 (46.20).

This race was the eighth and final race in the East Midlands Road Running Grand Prix Series. Tuttle was the overall winner based on points gained at each race and he won the Silverstone 10km, Corby “5” and Banbury “5” races.

Steve actually competed in all eight races as did Alison Ray and Karen Tincknell, Alison finishing sixth overall in the F45 age group with Karen 10th in the F40.

Completing seven races were Diane Baldwin who won the F60 category, Mel Wood third senior woman, Matt Clarke, fourth overall M40, Andrew Wasdell, 10th M40 and Karen Bugai 13th in the F55 age group. Paul Mason won the M65 category.