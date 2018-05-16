Tuttle sets a new lap-record at Silverstone 10k

Steve Tuttle made club history winning the annual Silverstone Grand Prix 10km.

He was soon into the lead and had built up a lead of some 100m by the end of the first lap. He finished strongly with a personal best of 32.06. MMKAC’s dominance of the race was continued with Paul Mizon placing third (32.51) and James Tuttle fifth (33.40). The winning team was completed by Tom Cuthbertson finishing 13th in 34.40.

The MMKAC ladies took second place to Northampton. Wendy Webber was second F35 (38.12), Mel Wood, in her return to the club placed fourth senior lady (39.50) and then Diane Baldwin was first F60 (43.25) and Alex Knowles third F50 (44.37).

Back with men, Ian Wood closed in 17th (35.17), Matt Clarke 43rd and eighth M40 (36.36), Stuart Boyer 68th (37.26) Andrew Kirschner 69th (37.26), Steve Green 77th (37.54), Stephen Ratcliffe 81st (38.01) and Andrew Wasdell 85th (38.12) completing those in the top 100.