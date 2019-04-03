Youngsters are too fast for school

The National Primary Schools’ Cross Country Finals were held at Prestwold Hall, near Loughborough, with some 20 MMKAC athletes representing Milton Keynes or Bucks Swans.

Maddie Pearce had a great run in the Year 7 Girls Race, finishing ninth and along with Lizzie Garner (65th) and Alice O’Leary (141st) were part of the winning Bucks Swans team that headed off 25 teams.

Eleanor Pearce finished 38th in the Year 5 Girls race, splitting twins Katie (22nd) and Lauren (56th) Webb from a huge field of 327 finishers.

The World Masters Indoor Championships were held at Torun, Poland. In the M65 60m, MMK’s John Browne won his heat in 8.21, but just missed the Final after finishing 4th in his semi-Final in 8.36.

Ivars Licietis ran in the M60 400m finishing second in his heat in 61.75, and falling short by 0.8 seconds to make the Final. Ivars also competed in the 200m, winning his heat in 26.90 before going out in the Semi-Finals, recording 26.92 for third place.

Brian Slaughter competed in the M60 Pentathon finishing fourth with the following disciplines. (60m Hurdles 9.89, Long Jump 4.73m, Shot Put 10.74m, High Jump 1.42m and 1000m 3:22.89) amassing 3865 points.