Youngsters pick up four athletics titles

MMKAC young athletes competed at Stoke Mandeville in the Buckinghamshire Sportshall Championships and won all four individual titles. Not only that but the under 13’s took the first three places in this age group.

Athletes contested the standing long jump, speed bounce, chest push, vertical jump and the shot put. Edward Barber won the under 13 boys title with an accumulated score of 310 points from the events. He had the best standing long jump of 2.45m of all athletes in the competition. Second place went to Daniel Ayodele (293) and Brandon Kyere third (291).

Hope Oguidi won the under 13 girls title with 292pts, just one ahead of Victorious Ezeh (291) with Laura Chalmers third(281).

In the under 15 age group, Yinka Adelowo won the boys championship with 317pts whilst MMKAC took the first two places in the under 15 girls event as Lateefah Agberemi scored 332pts and Highbury Baah-Williams 238.