Youngsters set for Premier League playoff finals

The MMKAC under13/15 team swept to a second victory at Coventry in the Midland Premier Youth Development League.

Winning four of the hurdles race at the head of the programme took them into the lead which they never surrendered. Birchfield Harriers were 2nd and Rugby & Northampton 3rd. With one match remaining they are almost certain to qualify for the Premier League play-off final.

For the under 15 girls Moyin Oduyemi again took a sprint double winning the 100m (12.79)and 200m (26.10) with “B” string wins for Zaria Mmanga (13.59) and Deborah Lago (27.43).

Not surprisingly with the addition of Lateefah Agberemi they won the 4 x 100m relay (51.58). Charlotte Underwood won the 800m with a PB of 2.20.65. Asher Cliff-Agberemi placed 2nd in the high jump (1.50m) and long jump (5.00m) and won the “B” string 75m hurdles (12.24) In the throws Eva Durand won the javelin (36.29m) and threw the hammer 20.94m for second place. Lara Moffat won the “A” string with 47.64m.

Shawn Ampofo (5.52m) and Rhys Jordan (5.04m) won the under 15 boys long jump and then both took 3rd in the high jump, 1.55m and 1.35m. There were 2nd places for Ayoyinka Adelowo (80m hurdles/12.57) and Chad Wilson (200m/24.81) whilst Jack Rose was the “B” string 800m winner (2.13.69).

For the under 13 girls both Victorius Ezeh (10.48) and Laura Chalmers (10.53) finished 2nd in the 75m sprints. The former won the “B” string 150m (20.59). Further “B” string winners were Maddy Pearce (1200m) and Hayley Dimond (70mHurdles/12.93). A double came in the shot from Elizabeth Tchuimeni (7.34m) and Ayesha Jones (7.00m). Ayesha then took 2nd in the javelin (24.60m).

Kobe Sinclair-Linton and Edward Barber won both 75mhurdles races. Edward made it a hat-trick winning the long jump (4.82m) and high jump(1.47m). Daniel Ayodele long jumped 4.68m winning the “B” event and placed 3rd in the 200m(27.84).