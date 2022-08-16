Community scheme teaches youngsters to fight with their fists instead of knives in Milton Keynes

Know as KKNOTS, the initiative was created by Karl Hanif, whose is convinced that discipline and respect is the key to tackling the current knife culture sweeping the city.

He says boxing teaches both these qualities and also prevents the youngsters from getting bored and roaming the streets.

“We need to show children in MK there is light at the end of the tunnel and there is a future for them. They do not need to be drug dealers or rob people or join a gang and carry knives,” he said.

The boxing sessions are free

“If you can get a child when they are young enough and teach them discipline and respect then you can prevent them getting into trouble when they become a teenager.

"Boxing gives them an alternative. My own son was terrible as a youngster. I got him into boxing and now he's doing really well. He's 19 and studying law at university.”

KKOTS was recently given £500 funding from John Lewis Partnership but Karl has dipped into his own pocket in the past to fund the boxing sessions.

He is determined not to charge as some of the youngsters are from hard-up families who would struggle to find the spare cash.

Children love the KKOTS sessions

“I've been buying the boxing gloves and other equipment myself and all the coaches are giving their time voluntarily. But to roll this out to the whole of MK I need to raise more money. Sponsorship from more businesses would be great,” he said.

KKOTS is open to all youngsters aged between six and 18.

The Boxing for Kids workshops are available on Mondays at Great Linford Primary School. Sessions are at 6pm for ages six to 10 and at 7pm for 10 to 18 year olds.

On Fridays at Kiln Farm Energie Fitness gym sessions start at 5pm for ages six to10 followed by sessions at 6pm for ages 10 to18.

Karl and his volunteers are also dedicated to helping struggling families put food on the table. They cook and provide 700 meals each Friday and deliver them to people who are hard up or homeless.