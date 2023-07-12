Historic Milton Keynes pub to re-open with world champion boxer cutting the ribbon this weekend

A village pub with a history that dates back to the 16th century is to re-open this weekend after weeks of closure.

World champion boxer Chantelle Cameron will be performing the opening ceremony at The Cock Inn at North Crawley and there will be entertainment, live music, and a barbecue to celebrate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chantelle, who is from Northampton, is a world champion in two weight classes and the current undisputed light-welterweight champion, having held the WBC title since 2020 and the WBA and WBO titles since November last year.

The Cock Inn at North Crawley re-opens this Sunday, July 16

She will be cutting the ribbon at 2pm. Children are welcome are and there will be face-painting and free lollipops.

The pub closed its doors suddenly in May, when a notice on its social media page announced: “Due to some ongoing kitchen maintenance we are saddened to let you all know that we unfortunately will not be opening.”

Since then the old landlord has left and a new landlady, Stacey Pagington, has taken over the tenancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stacey, who has a wealth of experience working in pubs, promises it will be a “real community-minded pub” with a strong family ethos.

"We are a family and community pub and we love dogs,” she said.

"We’re close to the quaint two classroom primary school that holds just 32 children, and our neighbour is the stunning Church of English Church.”