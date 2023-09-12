Volunteers needed to keep Milton Keynes kids off the streets by offering free boxing, football and fitness sessions

Watch more videos on Shots!

A non-profit organisation with the aim of steering young people off the streets and away from gangs is calling for help from business owners and fitness coaches.

KKNOTS stands for Keeping Kids off the Streets and was founded in 2016 by city dad Karl Hanif.

He firmly believes that teaching children discipline early on is the key to ensuring trouble-free teenage years. And children as young as seven should be being encouraged to take up boxing, football or healthy pursuits instead of later becoming involved in knife crime or gangs, he says.

KKNOTS already runs many free boxing workshops for children in Milton Keynes. But it aims to open even more.

KKNOTS offers free workshops to all children and currently hosts numerous activities from Monday to Saturday, after school hours, across multiple locations across Milton Keynes, including Bletchley, Newport Pagnell, Great Linford, Westcroft, Conniburrow, Kiln Farm and New Bradwell.

Many of these involve boxing, as that is the sport most demanded by the children. Boxing can help improve your health, body composition and also aids to discipline, dedication and respect, says KKNOTS.

It also runs Kickoff football sessions at Willen Lake on Saturdays. These are between 11am and 12 noon for under 10s and from 12 noon until 1pm for over 10s.

The KKNOTS spokesperson said: “All of these sessions are hosted by people in the community. It really is a case of ‘Community Comes First’.

They added: “In the future we’re looking to open numerous youth clubs in Milton Keynes and afar, offering multiple training opportunities and to teach discipline in our next generation.”

The organisation is determined to eventually roll out youth clubs and workshops to every single area of Milton Keynes. But to do that, it needs the help of the community.

“We are calling all business owners, entrepreneurs, fitness coaches, DJs or producers. We need volunteers for the Monkston area, Kents Hill, Oakgrove and Middleton. We are looking to access local community centres school halls to continue to roll out free boxing, fitness and football sessions and more,” said the spokesperson.

“We need to come together as a community to help our youth come away from knives and drugs and build a positive future so they can grow and be successful.

"They need our help love and support. We all have a role in making a change and helping the youth of MK see that they are valued and we don't have to resort to violence, bullying or intimidation.

"No child should be left behind or overlooked. We care and we will keep trying to do all we can to protect our youth. They are the future and we need to guide them the right way.

“If anyone can help with apprenticeships, or courses for any sort of trade or can volunteer a skill you can teach for one hour each week, we would love to have you on board to help.

"A non-profit organisation is as strong as the community that holds it up. Together, we can do more than we can do alone. Let’s bring our abilities and passions together to affect real change