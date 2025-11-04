Bringing Bronze back to Milton Keynes

Master Julie Roth, 4th Degree Black Belt and her bronze medal.placeholder image
Master Julie Roth enjoyed Taekwondo success at the World Taekwondo Championships in London where she brought home a bronze medal.

She completed in the Poomsae Black Belt Female Masters division with all competitors being 4th Degree Black Belt and above. It was extremely close with just 0.5 in between Roth and the first place score.

Roth, from Newport Pagnell, defied the odds as just a few weeks before the competition, she had needed to visit hospital with a nasty chest infection.

Roth entered into the Female Black Belt Veterans -49kgs sparring division and won a default Gold after he opponent failed to be appear.

But the points didn't contribute to her country's overall score. She plans to return next year, aiming to get a gold medal against an opponent instead of receiving the default Gold medal.

She has one more competition this year before going into winter training ready for 2026. It was her third World Championships and she has medaled at all of them with Silvers and Bronzes in previous years.

