Bucks beat Merseyside to stay second

Bucks stayed second of Division 3 in the BDO Inter Counties Championship, after coming from behind over the weekend, for a 22-14 home victory against Merseyside, at Wing Sports & Social Club.

Ladies team manager Carol Hodgson saw her B Team go down 4-2. Lorraine Hodges was Bucks Lady B player of the match winning 3-2 with a good 15.09 average and Jane Sobey was Bucks other winner.

Mark Peasland

Men's team manager Tony Hill then saw his B Team lose four out of the opening five games, with Ron Grant celebrating his birthday, getting Bucks win, to put Merseyside 8-3 up. Bucks then started a great comeback by winning five out of the remaining seven games to share the spoils 6-6 and make the overall score 10-8 to Merseyside. Bucks Mens B man of the match was debutant Mark Peasland who won 3-2 with a great 24.87 average. There were also Bucks wins for Jamie Major, Paul Orchard, Robert Dell & Gary Ewington.

Sunday saw Bucks A Teams get involved and the Lady A team continued the great comeback, by winning 4-2 to level the match 12-12 going into the final round of matches. Kirsty Gibbs was Bucks Ladies A player of the match with a excellent 19.96 average winning 3-1. There were also wins for Ann Wakefield, Karen Leather and Sarah-Louise Mallott.

The final round of matches showed why Bucks Men A Team were the 2017/18 Champions in Division 4 and currently leading Division 3, as they thrashed their opponents 10-2, to make the final result a convincing 22-14 victory for Bucks. Bucks Mens A player of the match was shared by Sam Ridgway who had a outstanding 28.63 average and won 4-0 in 17,17,18 and 18 darts and hit a 180. Not to be outdone, Mark Boardman also had a outstanding 28.63 average and won 4-0 in 15,19,15 and 21 darts and 142 finish.

There were also Bucks wins for Adam Mould, Steve Reed, Jon Woodbridge, Terry Davis, Stuart Dutton, Mat Caste, Dan Anstiss & Michael 'Burger Boy' Burgoine.

Kirsty Gibbs

Bucks will now be looking to win their top of the table clash away to leaders Somerset who lead by 4 points, on 3rd and 4th November.