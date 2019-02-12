Bucks brush Northumberland off the oche

Bucks County Darts team produced a sensational display at The Wing Sports & Social Club to defeat Northumberland 25-11 in BDO Inter County Championship Division 3.

Lady team manager Carol Hodgson saw her B Team put in a outstanding performance to win 5-1. Gerry Johnson and Janet Weedon shared the Lady of the match award, both winning 3-0 with good 17.89 averages. Kerry Louise O'Connor, Dawn Seaman & Felicia Blay were the other winners.

Gerry Johnson andJanet Weedon

Men team manager Tony Hill then saw his B Team win 8-4, with John Tarbox being man of the match, winning 3-2 with a great 24.40 average. There were also wins for Simon Parrott, Rob Dell, Gary Ewington, Lee Tania Rose, Karl Deekz Deacon, Steve McLeod and Liam Maughan, to make it 13-5 at the midway stage.

Sunday's action saw the Lady A Team also put in a outstanding performance to win 5-1 with Fallon Sherrock recently being selected to play for England again, taking the Lady of the match award winning 3-1 with a good 23.26 average, winning in 18,21 and 17 dart legs and hitting a 177. There were also wins for Kirsty Gibbs, Karen Leather, Jane Sobey amd Sarah-Louise Mallott.

The men A team continued the momentum winning 7-5 with recent PDC UK Open qualifier Michael 'Burger Boy' Burgoine taking the man of the match award winning 4-0 with a brilliant 32.85 average, including a 12 dart leg and hitting two 180s.

There were also wins for Adam Mould (180) Mark Boardman, Damien Fyffe, Mat Caste, Jon Woodbridge (180) and Clive Wilford. Craig Cox lost his game 4-2, but had the consolation of hitting the highest finish of the weekend of 156 in a 12 dart leg and also hit two 180s.

Michael 'Burger Boy' Burgoine

Bucks remain fifth out of 10 after six games, but have closed the gap at the top from 18 to only nine points. They will be looking for a crucial win in their next match at home against table toppers Cleveland on March 2-3 at The Wing Sports & Social Club.