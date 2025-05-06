Bucks men's 1st XI bounce back in the NCCA One Day Trophy

Danny Chapman in the runs for Bucks Men's 1st XI (picture: Andy Bone - Sports Shots)

A five-wicket-haul for Ed Bragg (5-22) saw Bucks Men's 1st XI bounce back with a five-wicket victory over Cornwall in the NCCA One Day Trophy match on Sunday.

After being asked to bowl first by the visitors, it was not until the ninth over when the first wicket fell, with Cam Parsons dismissing Max Tryfonos for a tentative 19 runs.

Bucks offered nothing but sheer consistency and economy with the ball in Powerplay 1, restricting Cornwall to just 30 runs in 10 overs, and that was the case throughout the innings.

Graham Wagg dug-in with a gritty 29 from 61 balls, but he was undone by Max Uttley, who trapped him LBW.

Action at Tring Park Cricket Club (picture: Andy Bone - Sports Shots)

Ed Bragg was the pick of the bowlers with his five-wicket-haul, and important contributions from Conner Haddow (2-18) and Cam Parsons (2-30) meant that the away side were bowled out for 133 from 44.2 overs.

Danny Chapman and Cam Hemp opened the batting in pursuit of 134 runs, and Hemp wasted no time in striking two boundaries in as many overs to kick-start the innings.

Hemp fell for 17 from 29 balls, and George Harvey was also dismissed shortly after by Max Tryfonos, who ended his day with four wickets.

Captain Alexei Kervezee joined Chapman at the crease, and they took Bucks over the halfway mark before Chapman was dismissed for a patient 37 from 75 balls.

Ed Bragg celebrates five-wicket-haul with Captain Alexei Kervezee (picture: Andy Bone - Sports Shots)

Debutant Ed Horsley provided a steady 20 runs, before himself and Parsons were both out caught in back-to-back deliveries from Tryfonos.

Ross Richardson then came to the middle and put his stamp on the match, striking three boundaries in his seven-ball innings.

The captain and keeper sealed the five-wicket victory, with Kervezee ending with a measured 40 not out from as many balls, and Richardson 14 not out.

Captain Alexei Kervezee said: "A very good win, and it is really nice to bounce back with a comprehensive win today. Firstly, I think Ed [Bragg] bowled brilliantly, but all of our bowlers bowled really well.

"I cannot ask for any more from my bowlers, it was a very good performance from them. [Danny] Chapman opening the batting, playing the way he did, he is a very good young player.

"Ed [Horsley] on top of that as well, played nicely, so we have two young players who hopefully have a bright future ahead of them."

Bucks Men's 1st XI will travel to Falkland CCC to play Berkshire (A) in their next NCCA One-Day Trophy game on Sunday 11th May.