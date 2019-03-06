Bucks move up to second with win over Cleveland

Bucks darts team jumped from fifth to second in Division 3 when they ended Cleveland's 100 per cent record in the division, winning 22-14 at the weekend.

Bucks Lady team manager Carol Hodgson saw her B team play well and win 4-2. Dawn Seaman was player of the match, winning 3-0 with a good 18.11 average. Kerry O'Connor, Gerry Johnson won and General Secretary Lesley Gibbs making a playing comeback also won.

Liam Maughan with lady team manager Carol Hodgson

Men team manager Tony Hill then saw his B team continue the momentum with a great 8-4 win. Liam Maughan with a superb 27.11 average, 118 finish and 180 was man of the match. Bucks other wins were through Derek Pratley (126 finish and 180) who was making his debut, Gary Ewington, Paul Stefanovic, Simon Parrott (118 finish and 180), Ron Grant, Steve McLeod (180) and Jack Neary (180), to make the score 12-6 to Bucks at the half way stage.

Sunday saw the A teams get involved and Cleveland, then showed a glimpse of why they were top, by staging a comeback and winning 4-2. This didn't stop Fallon Sherrock putting in another player of the match performance and showing why she is the best lady player in the division, by winning 3-0 with a superb 27.83 average, winning in 20,19 and 15 darts and hitting two 180s. Sarah-Louise Mallott was Bucks other winner and achieved a fantastc 148 finish, which was the highest of the weekend, making the score 14-10 going into the final round of matches.

Cleveland continued their comeback winning three out of the first four matches, with Damien Fyffe (114 finish) getting Bucks win. Then Bucks Men A team showed why they are currently the joint best team in the division, by winning seven out of the next eight matches. Adam Mould was man of the match with a superb 30.46 average, winning 4-1, in 18,18,15 and 15 dart legs and hitting a 180. Bucks other wins were through Sam Ridgway, Terry Davis (14 dart leg), Mark Boardman, Jamie Major, Stuart Dutton (28.25 average, two 15-dart legs,115 finish and two 180s) and Jon Woodbridge (180), to make the final score Bucks 22 Cleveland 14.

With two matches to go Bucks are now in automatic promotion spot second and have closed the gap from nine points to only two points behind new leaders Somerset. Bucks next match is away to fifth placed Derbyshire on March 30-31 where Bucks will be looking for a win and a step closer to their aim of back to back promotions.