Bucks on the brink of the title after latest draw

Bucks are on the verge of the BDO Inter-Counties Division 4 championship after drawing with title contenders Somerset.

Lady Team Manager Carol Hodgson saw the Ladies B team go down 4-2 to very tough opposition.

Felicia Blay

Men Team Manager Gary Patterson, then saw his B team rally winning the opening two matches through John Tarbox and Tim House to level the match.

Somerset then took control of the match winning seven of the next 10 matches to lead 11-7 at halfway.

A strong performance from the Ladies A team, led by Felicia Blay’s 3-0 win, saw them close the gap to 13-11 heading into the final round.

In the Men’s A games, Michael Burgoine, Sean Ross, Mark Boardman and Steve McLeod made it 17-15, while Mat Castle and Adam Mould took wins to secure the draw.

Bucks lead Somerset, who have a game in hand, by 77 points, and take on West England late in April to lay claim to the title.