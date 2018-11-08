Bucks slip to third after Somerset defeat

A battling 3-3 draw by Bucks Lady A and 7-5 win by Men A teams, was just not enough over the weekend, as Somerset ended up winning the British Inter-County Championships Division 3 top of the table clash 20-16.

Bucks Lady team manager Carol Hodgson saw her B team go down 4-2 against very tough opposition. Dawn Seaman was Bucks Lady B player of the match, winning 3-0 with a 15.49 average and Jane Sobey also won.

Men team manager Tony Hill then saw his B team make the perfect start through Jack Neary who was man of the match with an outstanding 29.47 average in his 3-0 win, hitting back to back 180's in the opening leg and just missing a 10 dart leg, finishing in 13,19 and 19 darts. Somerset then made the most of their home advantage by winning 8 of the remaining 11 games, including 6 that went to a final leg decider. Bucks other wins were through Mark Peasland, Henry Reddin and Mark Leather, to make the score 6-12 to Somerset at the half way stage.

Sunday saw the A teams get involved and the Lady A team shared the spoils with their opponents 3-3, making the score 9-15 going into the final round of matches. Kirsty Gibbs was Bucks Lady A player of the match with a superb 24.24 average. Bucks other wins were through Karen Leather and Barbara Legge who hit a great 112 finish and 18 dart leg.

Bucks Men A team then showed why they are currently the best team in the division, by winning the first 3 matches through Steve Reed Jon Woodbridge and Craig Cox to close the gap to 12-15 to Somerset. Somerset then responded by winning the next 5 matches to seal the overall win. This included the best game of the weekend, that saw Somersets Justin Hood win 4-3 with a outstanding 29.97 average in 13,18,16 and 17 darts, against Terry Davis, who had a excellent 26.85 average and outstanding 160 finish. Bucks then had the consolation to win the final 4 matches through Adam Mould, Michael 'Burger Boy' Burgoine, Jamie Major and Clive Wilford who was Bucks Men A player of the match, winning 4-2 with a brilliant 29.16 average, in 15,20,14 and 14 darts and hitting 2 x 180.

After three matches Bucks are now third, 11 points from the top and will be looking to bounce back with a win against Wiltshire who are 9th, on 1st and 2nd December at Wing and Sports Social Club