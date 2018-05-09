City fly past Harriers to claim National title

MK City won the National League Division 3 Central on the final day of the season courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 win away to RAF Harriers.

Re-entering at the National level after two years the team had a losing record of 3 wins and 4 losses after the first half of the season.

But three of those losses were close defeats in 5 sets and with a new set of players finally starting to gel the team put together a run of seven straight wins, gradually climbed the table which was very competitive and tightly bunched.

And that last day victory meant City had were two points clear of Stowmarket and Tamworth at the top of the table.