Faraz Abid and Hamza Mehmood took on and defeated international talent to be crowned King of the Ring 2017.

The cousins from Milton Keynes both took gold in Boras, Sweden, fighting for Hoddesdon Boxing Academy.

Faraz beat Swedish champion Andreas Palm and Danish champ Oliver Mullenberg, while Hamza defeated Mohammed Darvishi in an epic final to lay his hands on the top prize.