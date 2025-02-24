Cricket legend goes into bat for Deanshanger’s youngsters

Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund ambassador Darren Gough

Youngsters playing for Deanshanger Colts & Girls FC have received the perfect delivery thanks to a sports fund backed by legendary England bowler Darren Gough.

The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

The club originally applied to the fund to buy a new VEO camera to assist with training and player development and has now received additional support to fund the camera’s usage over the next 12 months. Using AI technology, the Veo camera is able to film matches without the need for a camera operator, it can live stream all the action and provide individual player profiles.

Club Communications Officer Becky Lane-O’Boyle said: “We’re really grateful to Gigaclear’s Rural Sports Club Fund for its continued support. The VEO camera we’ve been able to purchase not only enables us to film football matches but it provides valuable statistics on individual players and their performances. By re-running the footage and analysing the data, we can provide players with information that will ultimately benefit their game.

“Thanks to Gigaclear, we’re able to demonstrate our commitment to providing innovative tools to support our coaches in their mission to help our young players improve their skills.”

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Deanshanger Colts & Girls FC and I wish them every success. I believe the fund is helping make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

Deanshanger Colts & Girls FC, who play their matches in Little London, are a grassroots football club offering boys and girls aged 5 to 16 the opportunity to play football and develop their skills. The club was established in 1989.

More than 1,800 homes and businesses in Deanshanger and Wicken are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps. For more details, visit Gigaclear.com