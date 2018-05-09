Braddy's ton is not enough for Newport as Printers take victory

A century for Paul Braddy wasn’t enough for Newport Pagnell as they were beaten by Printers in Four Counties Division 2.

Purus Paran top scored with 61 as Printers 249-8 as four of the batsmen were run out by some great Newport Pagnell fielding. But while Braddy knocked 103 for the the visitors, Newport came up short on 221-8.

Asim Chiti scored 55 as Westcroft 2nds (171) saw off Open University (147).

North Crawley 2nds fell 10 runs shy of victory over Aspley Guise. Chasing down Aspley Guise’s 137, Crawley were bowled out for 127 to taste defeat.

Muhammad Shoaib took six wickets for MK Warriors as they beat Sharnbrook by eight wickets in Four Counties Division 3. Shoaib took 6-16 as Sharnbrook were reduced for 69, which Warriors saw off in 22 overs.

Cranfield University lost by eight wickets to Ivinghoe & Pitstone. Skittled for 110, Ivinghoe reached 112-1 to take the win.

In Division 4, Anup Ghosh’s 95 at the top of the order guided MK 2nds to victory over Studham. Setting 226-6, Ben Warren was the pick of the bowlers for MK, taking 3-16 as Studham were all out for 194.

Shayan Naseem took 5-34 as MK City (162-6) beat Olney Town 2nds (135) by 27 runs.

A low-scoring affair it was, but Shenley Church End (72) were easily beaten by Elstow (73-6).

New Bradwell 2nds scored similarly low, all out for just 81 when they took on Wing with Wingrave (114) in Division 5, losing by 33 runs.

And Great Brickhill 3rds also failed to reach 100, all out for 72 as they lost to Lidlington (73-4).