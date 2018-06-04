Carl Bryce sends North Crawley top

North Crawley hit top spot in Four Counties Division 1 as Carl Bryce made light work of New Bradwell.

After scoring 21 with the bat, Bryce took 4-34 to reduce New Bradwell and lead his side to a 51 run win.

Opener Alex Walker top scored for the visitors on 45, but there was little else to fire North Crawley on. David Little also took 4-34 as he ripped through the Crawley middle order as they settled on 176-8.

Wickets fell early on the New Bradwell innings and they slumped to 34-4. Chris Timms hit 65 and Allen Bridgeman's 23 helped them towards the hundred mark but Nick Aldridge picked up three tail-end wickets to reduce the home side for 125.

The result sends North Crawley top by five points from Elstow, who beat New City by 19 runs. Despite Jaco Theron's 5-23 and Elstow reduced to 73-6, they recovered to 167 all out.But New City's batting never really clicked into gear and they were bowled out for 148 (Manjit Singh 25).

Milton Keynes are seven points adrift of the leaders in third with a 79 run win over Great Horwood.

A strong start to the innings put the home side in charge, with Nimesh Chavda top scoring with 44 as MK were bowled out for 194.

Navshan Nakhwa was undoubtedly the star of the show though, taking a stunning 6-28, backed up by Brian Tompkins (3-32) to roll out Great Horwood for 115.