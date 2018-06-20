Disappointment for New City as fall to the bottom

New City slumped to the bottom of Four Counties Division 1 after a disappointing 13 run defeat to Westcroft.

Three wickets each for Jaco Theron and Viral Singh limited Westcroft to 167-9 as runs proved hard to come by at Willen.

But despite 53 from Jay Singadia before he was run out, New City came up just 13 runs shy on 154-7.

They hit the bottom after Great Horwood’s surprise eight wicket win over Eaton Bray.

North Crawley weren’t playing this week, as lost ground to leaders Thurleigh as they thumped New Bradwell by 157 runs.

Struggling against Andy Milne, who hit 112 not out, Thurleigh posted 243-7.

In reply, New Bradwell never got going and with only Asif Iqbal (14) in double figures, Bradwell were sent packing for just 86.

Olli Knowles hit 62 but it wasn’t enough as Olney Town (159) were beaten by Elstow (161-7) by three wickets and now sit just three points above the drop zone.